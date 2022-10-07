Photos released of teens arrested for Jefferson HS football player’s death

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Police Department says two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the Jefferson High School football player’s shooting death at Sugarloaf Mills.

They have been identified as 19-year-old Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan. They were both arrested in South Carolina. They are facing the following charges: Felony Murder, Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Felonies.

They are currently in the custody of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in Anderson, South Carolina. At this time, the plan is to extradite them to Gwinnett County on Oct. 10.

Detectives are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting. It appears the victim and suspects knew each other and were fighting before the shooting.

PREVIOUS UPDATE

New information has been released in connection to the shooting of a high school football star in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills.

According to Gwinnett Police Department, this was not a random shooting. All parties involved were acquainted with one another. Police say the shooting was the result of a dispute that escalated.

It’s unknown if the other person or persons who were involved were also students.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Sugarloaf Mills mall in Gwinnett County.

Just after 8 p.m., Gwinnett police responded to a “person shot call” in the parking lot near Dave and Buster’s at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway and located a young male dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police officials have identified the victim as 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt of Jefferson in Jackson County.

The Jefferson High School Football program is heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own, Elijah DeWitt. The DeWitt family is in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your understanding as we respect the family's privacy during this time.

BREAKING: A 17-year-old was found dead of a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville.



Police identified the victim as Elijah DeWitte of Jefferson County.



No active threat to public, though no gunman in custody, per authorities.

This is an active investigation, and detectives are exploring all motives. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

We lost a brother last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with DeWitt Family, the Jefferson High School family and all those impacted by this tragic loss. We will miss you!

RIP Elijah "Eazy" Dewitt 🕊 pic.twitter.com/dhr82FyymR — Cam Newton 7V7 (@CamNewton7v7) October 6, 2022

You became apart of the brotherhood, we welcomed you with open arms & you never disappointed, you were an even better kid is what's sad. Your life ended before it even started, you hurt me this one. We love you & will miss you dearly

