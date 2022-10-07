Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City

FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three incidents that happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods.

According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no injuries were reported.

During the course of the investigation, detectives have recovered about 60 spent shell casings following the events.

The most recent incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 6, upon arrival, officers were able to begin processing the crime scene and recovered one firearm that matched the caliber of spent shell casings and 4,000 dosage units of Fentanyl.

At this time, one person of interest has been taken into custody by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

However, officers are expecting more arrests as the investigation continues and more evidence is found.

If anyone has information, call Det. Radford at 828-245-5555 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 828-286-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.