Police: Man trafficked crack cocaine near Laurens middle school

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a suspect was arrested for trafficking crack cocaine near a school.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Jersey Street on Sept. 22 after gathering intelligence on an anonymous tip about drug activity at the location.

The search led to the arrest of Steven Redd, who is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and trafficking crack cocaine.

The incident occurred in close proximity to Sanders Middle School.

Police Chief Keith Grounsell released the following statement on the ivnestigation:

“We have multiple ongoing drug investigations, but these types of investigations take time to work up the ladder to the bigger target and source of supply. Just because you are not reading about drug arrests daily does not mean they are not happening behind the scenes. Drug dealers need to remember that they must get lucky every deal not to get caught, but police only need to get lucky one time to bust you. The probability is in the favor of the police. So, my suggestion is to get help if you are a drug addict and stop your wicked ways if you are a dealer or else prison is inevitable.”

