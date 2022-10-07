Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office releases results of Operation Rolling Thunder

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Friday to release the 2022 results of Operation Rolling Thunder.

The law enforcement blitz takes place annually on Interstate 85.

Deputies searched 144 vehicles during Operation Rolling Thunder this year. They seized more than 18,300 grams of marijuana, 66 grams of of heroin, and 2633 grams of cocaine.

They also seized illegal mushrooms, LSD, ecstasy, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, stimulants, prescription medications and other drugs.

Currency seized topped more than $968,600.

Below is a breakdown of the violations identified by the Sheriff’s Office:

