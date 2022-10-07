TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked on I-85S near exit 80 in Spartanburg Co.
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said all lanes are blocked due to a crash on I-85 in Spartanburg County.
The crash happened on the southbound side between exit 80-Road 57 and Gossett Road-Chesnee, according to officials.
As of 6:54 a.m., all lanes are blocked while crews work to clear the scene.
Stay tuned for further updates.
