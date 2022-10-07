Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory.

The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105.

He is charged with shoplifting and has been released from the Greenville County Detention Center.

Talley is a pastor and former volunteer law enforcement chaplain.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chandler Richardson and Kemare Bryan were arrested in South Carolina.
Photos released of teens arrested for Jefferson HS football player’s death
Zion Richardson and Bryan Kemare
Ga. murder suspects arrested in Anderson County, deputies say
Steven Arthur Thompson
Man accused in 2021 murder arrested in Greenville Co., deputies say
Jeromy Swaringen
Man arrested after welfare check of screaming woman, officials say