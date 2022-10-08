114-year-old Mountain View Baptist Church commits to ‘public partnership’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For 114 years Mountain View Baptist Church has been considered an institution in West Greenville. The church touts itself as a bridge-builder that promotes economic partnerships and community development. But this weekend they’re doing something different to bring hope and solutions to the everyday people.

“This church being in this community for over 100 years speaks for itself,” said Gretchen Neal. “Four generations of my family have attended Mountain View Baptist Church.”

And Neal has visibly seen and experienced the seeds of empowerment and upliftment.

“There’s more to come,” she said.

Senior Pastor Stacey Mills, the third pastor in the church’s history says in the beginning, the church building was constructed at a time when it wasn’t easy for Blacks to get loans. He calls the church founders and congregants a dedicated people.

“Through what I call cooperative economics they were able to build this facility where we now stand,” said Mills. “And they were determined that their children were going to go to college. This congregation produced the Lillian Brock Fleming’s, the Joseph Vaughn’s – those are folks who were the firsts at Furman University that graduated as the first Black students there.”

A high bar, and rich legacy in one area. But Mills says giants do exist in Greenville.

“Our message here in this church are about dealing with economic giants, dealing with the education giants, dealing with the healthcare giants,” Mills said.

Which is why the church is launching a mental health group this month, and this Sunday the church is taking its message to Greenville’s Unity Park.

“We’re going outside for our worship because it’s not just contained in the walls. We believe there is a message outside the building,” he said.

Mills is calling it an inaugural public partnership. He also says the faith community has an opportunity to be more relevant and make a difference.

“Our messages have got to go directly to the place where people are living,” he said.

Mills says incidents this year alone are evidence, from the highly talked about shooting at Tanglewood Middle School to the less talked about events that don’t make the news.

“Our society has broken places. We’ve got to acknowledge that,” Mills said. “There are real people living through those circumstances and the church has a powerful opportunity in this moment to stand up in ways that we haven’t stood before.”

The inaugural outdoor service and public partnership will begin at the Unity Park Welcome Center at 10:30 am, it’ll be followed by food and music.

