Deputies investigate toy gun found on school bus in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a senior resource officer at Whitlock Flexible Learning Center investigated a toy gun that was reportedly brought onto a school bus.

The deputy said he was called into the Brookwood school director’s office after a bus driver reported that he had found an item that looked like a gun in one of the bus seats.

According to the transportation office, two Brookwood students were seen on the bus video exchanging a black sweatshirt back and forth. The bus driver said he approached the students but couldn’t get a straightforward answer from them.

When the students were called into the office, one admitted that they had brought the toy gun onto the bus. An examination of the object revealed that it was toy.

No charges against the students were mentioned. We will update this story as we learn more.

