Deputies searching for teen in Greenville Co.

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Friday night.

Deputies say 13-year-old Janiya Kamor Dogan is believed to have runaway on Abba Way at 9 p.m. in Taylors.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dogan is five feet tall, weighs 109 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants, deputies say.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.

