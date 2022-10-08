Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood.

He sent us video of the attack.

The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the attacked man’s legs. The victim is James Pittman.

Jesse Cooper recorded the video. The home with the dogs is a few doors down on Skyline Road, in Greer. The property is within Spartanburg County’s jurisdiction.

“I ran outside and did what I could to try to get them off of him,” Copper continues, “And I called animal control.”

Cooper says he’s made this call at least three times. And he’s tried to take the owners, Daisy and Timothy Chad Anderson, to court for some time.

“It’s been going on for about a year and a half to two years now,” Cooper said.

However, they haven’t shown up. Spartanburg County has record of at least three missed court dates.

Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Director Jamie Nelson says he’s familiar with the couple.

“Since July, these people have received 27 citations—right around $12,000 in fines,” Nelson said.

We showed the video to Nelson for the first time. Nelson says the day of recording, Sep. 1, an officer responded and issued more citations. The dogs were quarantined for ten days. He says there are no concerns for rabies. Since then, though, there have been more complaints.

“The biggest hiccup is not getting the dogs,” Nelson said, “The biggest hiccup is the fact that these people are going to get more dogs.”

Nelson continues, “We actually took all the animals from them, five/six years ago. And here they are with another group.”

On Sep. 26, the owners skipped court again. They were issued fines and another court date: Oct. 10. If they don’t show up and pay up then, there will be a bench warrant for their arrest.

“If the dogs are out again, then we’re going to charge them and have them arrested for owning and harboring a dangerous animal, but it’s still going to have to be one of these animals that was involved in the first video in September,” Nelson adds, “We’re doing what we can. At some point, our hands get tied.”

Nelson says this couple also has a criminal history. And their home has no electricity or water.

Outside the home is a red notice that says “condemned.”

Nelson says he can’t stop the couple from owning more dogs. As of Sep. 26, all four dogs were still on the property.

Cooper says he hopes the dogs are seized. And until an arrest, he’s keeping his head on a swivel and a baton in hand.

“I’m satisfied with it because they are actually moving forward now,” Cooper said, “So, I do believe that, here—in the near future—I think our neighborhood will be safe again.”

Nelson says the neighborhood should call his office any time these dogs get out. If it’s after hours, call 911.

We will be following this story.

