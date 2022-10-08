friends share story of survival

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Amy Plexico works as a cashier at the Dollar Store on Buffalo W. Spring Hwy in Union. In January 2019 she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

“I had a hard time dealing with it, but God and my family, I made it through it,” said Plexico.

Amy said she struggled with severe depression after her diagnosis, but then she met an unlikely friend, Betty Norman.

Plexico told FOX Carolina, “she was my angel. She would check on me and make me get up, and she told me that I would be alright.”

Norman is no stranger to the fear cancer can bring.

“I found a lymph node up under my arm. My daughter took me to the Dr. and they didn’t know what it was, they took a biopsy and it came back and they said it was cancer.”

Norman said, “they took that out and they said it was gone, but it came back in a year. Then I went back and he told me I had two years to live so they went on and did the surgery, and this was the result they got.”

Norman is 15 years cancer free. Plexico is now three years cancer free.

At the Dollar Store the store manager, Stacy Farr, has hung decorations to honor both Plexico and Norman. They will hang the entire month of October in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

