GAME OF THE WEEK: Gaffney beats Spartanburg 26-20 in overtime

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney picked up a 26-20 win in overtime against Spartanburg.

The Indians led 12-3 at the end of the first half, Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter ran in a goal line touchdown to cut it to a two-point lead. Then a blocked punt was picked up and returned by the Vikings Christian Roberts for a touchdown giving the Vikings their first lead of the game, up 17-12.

Gaffney responded with Grayson Loftis finding Suga Jefferies for a 13-yard score. The ensuing two-point try was successful and the Indians lead 20-17.

Spartanburg drove down the field and kicked a field goal to tie the game at 20-20 and force overtime.

In overtime, the Indians got a stop on defense and Loftis threw a game-winning touchdown to Calvin Choice to win 26-20.

“Feels great. But, you know, Spartanburg came back late too. I just shook coach’s hand and told him Coach Hodge that High School football doesn’t get any better than that,” Dan Jones, Gaffney head football coach, said. “You know we’ve just got to get ready each week because we know these are the kind of games you’ve got to be prepared for. You’ve got to have some breaks and luckily we got one last one right there tonight and high school football’s fantastic in South Carolina. That’s for sure.”

Gaffney (4-2, 1-0 5A Region-II) will hit the road next to play Boiling Springs. Spartanburg (4-4, 1-1 5A Region-II) will have the coming week off before also playing Boiling Springs on Oct. 21.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.