A hero's welcome

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ahead of kickoff Friday in Gaffney, Brayden Shy received a surprise of a lifetime.

A huge hug from his dad, Technical Sergeant Kyle Shy.

Shy had been serving overseas in Europe for the past six months.

Brayden was being honored before the game but had no idea his dad would be there too.

“You can’t put that into words,” Sergeant Shy said when asked about the reunion. “Having that moment with your kids, when things get rough over there you really want those kinds of things. Just to have them again, to have that embrace in front of my family. Just to be able to share that moment with everybody, just to know those simplest things matter in this world. It was phenomenal.”

