Man arrested on secret peeping, sexual exploitation of a minor charges

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on secret peeping and second degree sexual exploitation of a minor charges on Wednesday.

According to deputies, 56-year-old Richard Lee Johnson was charged as a result of an investigation.

This investigation is still on-going and additional charges are possible.

Johnson is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Facility.

