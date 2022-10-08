Man arrested on secret peeping, sexual exploitation of a minor charges

Richard Lee Johnson, 56
Richard Lee Johnson, 56(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on secret peeping and second degree sexual exploitation of a minor charges on Wednesday.

According to deputies, 56-year-old Richard Lee Johnson was charged as a result of an investigation.

This investigation is still on-going and additional charges are possible.

Johnson is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two students injured after bus crash in Chesnee on Friday, October 7.
Two students injured in bus crash
Two students injured after bus crash in Chesnee on Friday, October 7.
Two students injured after crash involving school bus
Do you know the name Dr. Edward E. McClaren?
4 face child abuse charges
Investigators detail horrifying abuse of Upstate 8-year-old girl