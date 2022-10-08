Officers investigating after reported shootout in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that were reported early Saturday morning.

Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of Patton Ave. around 1:30 a.m. after someone reported the gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a car hit by at least six gunshots.

According to officers, they learned that the incident began when three men began shooting at a car. The driver reportedly then returned fire and scared the three men off.

Thankfully no injuries were reported following this incident. However, detectives are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. People can also contact officers at (828) 252-1110.

