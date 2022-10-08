Parts of western North Carolina under overnight frost advisory

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service announced that parts of western North Carolina will be in a frost advisory overnight.

Officials said the advisory will be in effect on October 9, from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Officials advised residents to get their plants ready for the overnight dip in temperatures.

The National Weather Service shared a map detailing what parts of the area will be impacted by the advisory.

