Spartanburg school district re-opens planetarium at full capacity, with public shows

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three years ago, Spartanburg School district Six wrapped up construction on a new multi-million dollar middle school. Fairforest Middle has thousands of students and one large planetarium. The science shows were shut down because of the pandemic-- but now, they’re back on.

For the first time in a year, district six is fully opening the planetarium for students and they’re opening it for the community too.

“It’s not just the kids, even the teachers and adults. everybody who comes in here is very very excited” said Dr. Scott Taylor, the Director of the Lincoln Science Center.

Nestled inside Fairforest Middle school’s Lincoln Science Center is a 40-foot dome.

“We studied the fall nighttime sky. We’ve also taken a tour of the solar system as we looked at poor Pluto” said Taylor, discussing some of the show’s curriculum.

It opened two years ago. They did a couple shows and then the district closed it down due to COVID restrictions. For the rest of 2020 they didn’t get much use out of the planetarium.

“So during that time, we were all at home and I turned my living room into a science lab and I went live every day at 9:00 and 10:00 o’clock doing a science experiment,” said Taylor.

They held limited capacity and socially distant shows for students last year, but now, they can fill all 108 seats.

“We’ve already had a couple of 1,000 kids already come through. We’re also opening up to other school districts” said Taylor.

The public can come too. They have shows for the public every Tuesday at 6:00p and 7:00p, tickets are $5.00. Seating is limited to 75 people during evening shows. To find out more information and how you can get tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.