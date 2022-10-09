Beamer picks up first ranked win in upset 24-14 victory over No. 13 Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina picked up a huge, road upset victory over 13th-ranked Kentucky 24-14. This victory marked the first career win over a ranked opponent for USC head coach Shane Beamer.

Kentucky played the game without star quarterback Will Levis. He missed the game with a foot injury. In his place, true freshmen quarterback Kaiya Sheron struggled against a motivated Gamecocks defense.

South Carolina had a dream start to the football game. On Kentucky’s first play from scrimmage, the Wildcats fumbled the ball and USC recovered it. They tookover on the opposing 2-yard line. There MarShawn Lloyd was able to run in the goal line score and South Carolina was leading 7-0 with just :13 seconds off the game clock.

Both offenses remained quiet for the majority of the rest of the first half. Kentucky finally tacked on a touchdown midway through the second quarter to tie it at 7-7 heading into the locker room.

USC had possession of the ball to start the half and wasted little time to put up more points. At around midfield, quarterback Spencer Rattler found Antwane Wells Jr. and he took the pass 42-yards to the house for the score, giving the Gamecocks a 14-7 lead.

USC added a field goal on their next drive. Into the fourth quarter, the Gamecocks delivered the dagger. MarShawn Lloyd ripped off a 45-yard run to get South Carolina in scoring range. Jalen Brooks took the reverse the distance for a 24-yard score.

South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC) will have the next weekend off, but will return home next to play Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 22. A kick off time has yet to be determined.

