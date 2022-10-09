Beamer picks up first ranked win in upset 24-14 victory over No. 13 Kentucky

South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina picked up a huge, road upset victory over 13th-ranked Kentucky 24-14. This victory marked the first career win over a ranked opponent for USC head coach Shane Beamer.

Kentucky played the game without star quarterback Will Levis. He missed the game with a foot injury. In his place, true freshmen quarterback Kaiya Sheron struggled against a motivated Gamecocks defense.

South Carolina had a dream start to the football game. On Kentucky’s first play from scrimmage, the Wildcats fumbled the ball and USC recovered it. They tookover on the opposing 2-yard line. There MarShawn Lloyd was able to run in the goal line score and South Carolina was leading 7-0 with just :13 seconds off the game clock.

Both offenses remained quiet for the majority of the rest of the first half. Kentucky finally tacked on a touchdown midway through the second quarter to tie it at 7-7 heading into the locker room.

USC had possession of the ball to start the half and wasted little time to put up more points. At around midfield, quarterback Spencer Rattler found Antwane Wells Jr. and he took the pass 42-yards to the house for the score, giving the Gamecocks a 14-7 lead.

USC added a field goal on their next drive. Into the fourth quarter, the Gamecocks delivered the dagger. MarShawn Lloyd ripped off a 45-yard run to get South Carolina in scoring range. Jalen Brooks took the reverse the distance for a 24-yard score.

South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC) will have the next weekend off, but will return home next to play Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 22. A kick off time has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer celebrates a first down after a fake field goal during the...
Gamecocks, Beamer celebrate upset over Kentucky
Security keeps watch over the Clemson-N.C. State game while on top of the new scoreboard in...
Clemson defeats Boston College 31-3
Gaffney's football team runs out the tunnel before their region contest against Spartanburg on...
GAME OF THE WEEK: Gaffney beats Spartanburg 26-20 in overtime
Gaffney's football team runs out the tunnel before their region contest against Spartanburg on...
GAME OF THE WEEK: Gaffney beats Spartanburg 26-20