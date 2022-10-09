Gamecocks, Beamer celebrate upset over Kentucky

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina picked up a huge, road win over 13th-ranked Kentucky Saturday night. Upsetting the Wildcats 24-14.

This victory marked the first career win over a ranked opponent for South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer but the game meant more to the man in charge than just that.

Beamer told the SEC Network after the game it was “one hell of a win.”

He went on to explain the significance.

“I didn’t make a big deal about it this week but it’s not lost on me that two years ago when South Carolina came up here they were at the bottom and literally during the game here in Lexington is when it was announced that I was going to be the head coach at South Carolina,” Beamer explained. “Those guys went in the locker room after the game and probably were like, ‘who in the hell is Shane Beamer?’ For us to come two year later, to come right back up here and have arguably the best win here in a long, long time, is pretty, pretty special.”

In a tweet shared by the Gamecocks football account, it was in the locker room where Beamer shared the cherry on top of the win.

Reminding his team to be classy in post-game interviews, Beamer went on to say, “at SEC Media Days he talked about ‘stupid sunglasses and dancing.”

Pulling out the white sunglasses he wore in his hype video ahead of SEC Media Days in July, Beamer and his team danced to Soulja Boy as they celebrated the upset win.

Kentucky head coach Bob Stoops spoke with Ryan McGee and Marty Smith at SEC Media Days and in comments about rebuilding the culture in Lexington, he said in part, “I’ve talked years and years ago about climate vs. culture. It’s easy to change a climate. You just change a uniform, talk a little game, dance around, put on some stupid sunglasses, and you can change a climate. But to change a culture is at the core. I’m quite certain we’ve changed our culture.”

The comments from Stoops came a day after Beamer wore sunglasses in the hype video that the Gamecocks released ahead of their head coach’s media days appearance in Atlanta.

Get that mic ready pic.twitter.com/4PtICIuh0Z — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) July 19, 2022

