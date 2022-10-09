One dead, one injured following crash in Spartanburg Co.
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured on Saturday evening.
Troopers said the crash happened at around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue.
According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling along Fairmont Avenue when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Sadly, the driver passed away following the crash. The passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.
