One dead, one injured following crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured on Saturday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue.

According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling along Fairmont Avenue when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Sadly, the driver passed away following the crash. The passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.

