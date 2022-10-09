Shooting in Greenwood leaves one dead on Saturday night
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said one person died following a shooting on Saturday.
The Coroner’s Office said they responded to Taggart Avenue on Saturday night for a victim who’d been shot at least once.
According to the Coroner’s Office, the victim died at the scene around 10:53 p.m. They identified the victim as 34-year-old Venson Leon Edwards Jr. from Greenwood.
The Coroner’s Office ruled Edwards’ death a homicide and said the investigation into the situation is ongoing.
