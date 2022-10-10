ATV crash near Iva injuries four young victims on Sunday

IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating an ATV crash that injured four people on Sunday.

Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Cemetary Road and Lowndesville Highway around 4:53 p.m. The ATV was reportedly traveling along Old Lowndesville Highway when they drove through the intersection and hit a pickup truck.

According to troopers, four people on the ATV were taken to the hospital with injuries. They added that all four victims were younger than 18 years old.

No other information about the victim’s condition was released. We will update this story as we learn more.

