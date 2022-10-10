Man accused of murder at Walmart in 2019 to go on trial

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused in a deadly shooting inside a Walmart back in 2019 is expected to go to trial Monday.

On July 5, 2019, deputies said Braylon Morris shot and killed 45-year-old Michael Jason Deck following a dispute.

Eyewitnesses at the time said employees and customers scrambled to get out of the store after shots were fired in the pharmacy area.

Morris appeared in Greenville County bond court but was denied.

Morris is expected to go through trial Monday at 9 a.m.

MORE NEWS: New art exhibition opens in Greenville

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Braylon Morris murder trial begins
Braylon Morris murder trial begins
TSA Greenville opens new space with art exhibition.
New art exhibition opens in Greenville
The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an...
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
Police investigate shootout in Asheville
Police investigate reported shootout in Asheville