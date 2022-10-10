Man accused of murder at Walmart in 2019 to go on trial

BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused in a deadly shooting inside a Walmart back in 2019 is expected to go to trial Monday.

On July 5, 2019, deputies said Braylon Morris shot and killed 45-year-old Michael Jason Deck following a dispute.

Eyewitnesses at the time said employees and customers scrambled to get out of the store after shots were fired in the pharmacy area.

Morris appeared in Greenville County bond court but was denied.

Morris is expected to go through trial Monday at 9 a.m.

