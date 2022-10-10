New art exhibition opens in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new space to have conversations through art is now open in Greenville.

Tiger Strikes Asteroid is a non-profit art collective with studios in major cities such as New York, Chicago, LA, Philadelphia, and most recently Greenville.

“The focus in New York City or LA is artists that are working in those big cities but we want to say there are incredible artists in the southeast. We want to show those artists and also make sure that they are part of this network and that people outside of Greenville know them,” said TSA GVL Member Kelsey Sheaffer.

It’s a space for artists run by artists.

Tiger Strikes Asteroid Greenville was founded in 2019.

“There’s a nice creative community in Greenville and it’s kind of central to a lot of other little art hubs in the southeast region. So it’s ended up being really fascinating because we can pull from all of these artists in the surrounding area,” said Tiger Strikes Asteroid Director Alex Paik.

Tiger Strikes Asteroid Greenville is now in a new space, featuring new art in its newest exhibition but the mission remains the same.

The main objective of TSA GVL when they put on these art exhibitions is not to make money, but rather to start conversations and share ideas based on this art.

“We’re really proud and excited about that opportunity and hoping by presenting these works, showing people that it’s not scary. It can give you a chance to discover something new,” said TSA GVL Director Lindsay Smith Gustave.

Four artists are featured in the inaugural exhibit at Hampton Station. The theme is “Between States of Being” which showcases art in the form of textiles, technology, and more.

“I hope that it’s engaging enough that it evokes a feeling and maybe it sticks with somebody to think about the work later on,” explained Artist Andrew Bailey Arend.

“I’m really trying to dig into how our sensory modes can also help us to understand and feel and think,” said Martha Glenn, one of the artists in the exhibition.

The exhibition runs through Nov. 19. It is open and free to the public on Saturdays from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. or by appointment.

