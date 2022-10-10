Officers searching for missing 14-year-old in Laurens

Zechariah Shultz
Zechariah Shultz(Laurens Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are searching for a teenager who ran away on Sunday night.

Officers said 14-year-old Zechariah Shultz was last seen at the McDonalds on Fleming Street at around 8:00 p.m.

According to officers, Shultz was wearing a white t-shirt with black pants and may be carrying a plastic bag. Officers described Shultz as around 5 feet 7 inches tall and 210 pounds. They added that he has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Shultz is asked to call 911.

