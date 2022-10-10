Officials responding after public transit bus crashes on Pelham Road

Bus crash on Pelham Road
Bus crash on Pelham Road(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are responding to a crash that involved an SUV and a public transit bus on Pelham Road Monday morning.

The crash happened near Pelham Road and Pelham Commons, according to a witness. Witnesses say the crash blocked the road way.

Bus crash on Pelham Road
Bus crash on Pelham Road(WHNS)

We’re told the roadway is currently blocked.

Stay tuned for further information.

THE UPDATE: New art exhibition opens in Greenville

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule yells at line judge Mike Dolce during the first half an...
Panthers parting ways with head coach Matt Rhule
Effort to preserve historic church
Efforts to preserve historic church in Cherokee County
Effort to preserve historic church
Effort to preserve historic church
Paralympian Amy Purdy offers advice and support to those struggling with their mental health.
Paralympian Amy Purdy on World Mental Health Day
Paralympian Amy Purdy offers advice and support to those struggling with their mental health.
Amy Purdy on World Mental Health Day