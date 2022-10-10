Officials responding after public transit bus crashes on Pelham Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are responding to a crash that involved an SUV and a public transit bus on Pelham Road Monday morning.

The crash happened near Pelham Road and Pelham Commons, according to a witness. Witnesses say the crash blocked the road way.

Bus crash on Pelham Road (WHNS)

We’re told the roadway is currently blocked.

Stay tuned for further information.

