Officials responding after public transit bus crashes on Pelham Road
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are responding to a crash that involved an SUV and a public transit bus on Pelham Road Monday morning.
The crash happened near Pelham Road and Pelham Commons, according to a witness. Witnesses say the crash blocked the road way.
We’re told the roadway is currently blocked.
Stay tuned for further information.
THE UPDATE: New art exhibition opens in Greenville
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.