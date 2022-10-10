Over 1lb of methamphetamine discovered during traffic stop in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after over one pound of drugs was found during a traffic stop.

Deputies said they were patrolling along I-40 on September 28 when they pulled over the suspect’s car.

According to deputies, during a search of the car, they found 1.12 pounds of methamphetamine, 47 grams of Fentanyl, an illegal gun and other drug paraphernalia.

“Once again, the diligent efforts of our deputies have yielded positive results, and another large quantity of illegal drugs was removed from our community,” Haywood County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes stated. “We will remain vigilant as we target drug traffickers and the plague of illegal distribution affecting Haywood County.”

The suspect, Eric Gaines of Swannanoa, NC, was taken into custody and charged with the following.

Trafficking Methamphetamine by Transportation Level III

Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession Level III

Trafficking Fentanyl by Transport Level III

Trafficking Fentanyl by Possession Level III

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine

Maintain a vehicle for Controlled Substance

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Gaines was booked into the Haywood County Detention Center and given a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.