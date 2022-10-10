Panthers parting ways with head coach Matt Rhule

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule yells at line judge Mike Dolce during the first half an...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule yells at line judge Mike Dolce during the first half an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers announced Monday they are parting ways with their head coach after the team lost another game over the weekend.

The Panthers lost to San Francisco at home on Sunday, 1-4.

Matt Rhule leaves the Panthers with an 11-27 record.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by Steve Wilks, who previously spent one year as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and six years on the Panthers staff.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first...
Braves sign rookie Strider to $75 million, 6-year contract
Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter warms up before the Vikings game against Gaffney on...
Upstate seniors selected to 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer celebrates a first down after a fake field goal during the...
Gamecocks, Beamer celebrate upset over Kentucky
Security keeps watch over the Clemson-N.C. State game while on top of the new scoreboard in...
Clemson defeats Boston College 31-3