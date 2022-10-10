Panthers parting ways with head coach Matt Rhule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers announced Monday they are parting ways with their head coach after the team lost another game over the weekend.

The Panthers lost to San Francisco at home on Sunday, 1-4.

Matt Rhule leaves the Panthers with an 11-27 record.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by Steve Wilks, who previously spent one year as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and six years on the Panthers staff.

