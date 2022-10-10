Paralympian Amy Purdy on World Mental Health Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday is World Mental Health Day. One celebrity is using her platform to raise awareness for those experiencing a hard time.

Amy Purdy is a Paralympian snowboarder who lost both her legs below the knee, her kidney function and parts of her hearing.

After being hospitalized at 19 with Meningococcal Meningitis and experiencing the drastic life change-- she says her healing came from finding gratitude, support from loved ones and connecting with others.

She says it’s important to not isolate yourself when experiencing depression or anxiety, instead she recommends opening up to a friend or family member or a therapist. The snowboarder emphasizes how easy it is to do so now with virtual sessions available.

Purdy says it’s also important to put your hardship into perspective, while still validating your feelings.

“You do have to grieve, you do have to feel your feelings. In fact, I think one of the biggest challenges we have as a society is we actually don’t feel enough,” Purdy said. “We do suppress and we do just kind of keep moving forward and then we don’t know why we have anxiety or depression. So, I think you need to really feel your feelings. Even in my darkest days, I’d sit in the bathtub and just cry for like five minutes to just let it out, but then I get out of the bathtub and I’m like, ‘okay, I feel great.’ Now I can move forward. I kind of let it flow through me and so I just think it’s really important that you let yourself feel the emotion to if you’re grieving, grieve.”

Amy Purdy is a well-decorated Paralympian snowboarder, learning how to continue her passion after the double amputation. She also competed on Dancing with The Stars finishing as runner-up on season 18.

For more on World Mental Health Day, click here.

