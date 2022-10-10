Rick Erwin Dining to open new restaurant concept in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rick Erwin Dining Group is set to open a restaurant concept on Augusta Road in late October.

The group said the new concept is called The Vista, named after Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood. It will be located at 2017 Augusta Road, in the building formerly occupied by The Burrow.

“This will be a neighborhood restaurant and bar, much like our Eastside and Clemson locations,” says Michael Ivey, Owner & Chief Officer for Rick Erwin Dining Group. “You will still get the same level of quality and excellence you’ve come to expect from us, but this is not a fine dining establishment and you won’t see any white tablecloths here.”

The Vista will be open for dinner service Tuesday through Saturday and brunch on Sunday. The line of starters features things like deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes, and crispy calamari, which prices starting at $8. Entrees will rand from the mid-teens to the low $30s, with regular chef feature offerings.

