Robbery suspect caught after pursuit in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies captured a robbery suspect after an early morning vehicle and foot chase.

The robbery was reported around 4:25 a.m. Monday at the Taylor Bros. X-Press store at 3938 U.S. 25 a few miles north of Waynesboro.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said the robber entered the store, sought out the clerk at gunpoint, and took her from the kitchen to the cash register while demanding money.

He made off with an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a white Nissan on U.S. 25, according to Williams.

Deputies and Waynesboro Police Department officers spotted the suspected getaway vehicle and started chasing it, according to authorities.

The suspect wrecked the car near South Liberty and Manau streets and fled on foot. He was caught while jumping a fence during a “lengthy foot chase,” Williams said.

This was the car after a robber wrecked it early Monday in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County sheriff. (Contributed)

The incident was caught on video and the evidence, to include the firearm and cash, were recovered, according to Williams.

No one was physically hurt during the incident.

Williams said former Millen resident James Douglas Drayton, 24, now of Spartanburg, S.C., was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, along with other traffic violations.

