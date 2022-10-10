SC gas prices creep up more than 10 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 10.1 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.33, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.96 on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.75, a difference of $1.79.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 5.4 cents higher than a month ago and 32.5 cents higher than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $3.15 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

Nationally, the average price per gallon rose 13.8 cents last week, averaging $3.92 per gallon as of Monday morning. The national average is up 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 67 cents higher than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price for diesel rose 18 cents over the past week, bringing the national average to $5.04 per gallon.

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said. “Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut. But where gas prices didn’t jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil’s rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already. For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.