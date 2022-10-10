Upstate seniors selected to 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returns and several Upstate athletes have been picked to the roster.

In all, 13 senior football players have been selected from Upstate schools. Dorman had a pair of offensive lineman in South Carolina commit Markee Anderson and North Carolina commit DJ Geth.

Powdersville’s Thomas Williams, a Virginia Tech commit, also made the team as a wide receiver. Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter will play in the game.

The 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will be played at Spartanburg High School on December 17.

Below is a list of the full rosters for both South Carolina and North Carolina:

South Carolina

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK: LaNorris Sellers, South Florence; Raheim Jeter Spartanburg

RUNNING BACK: Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork; Marquez Spells, Summerville

WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END: Elijah Caldwell, Northwestern; Tyler Brown Greenville; Zandae Butler, Wilson; Zion Agnew, Ridge View; Andrew Dantin, Spartanburg; Suderian Harrison, Woodland; Noah Jennings, Westwood; Dezmon Mathis, Fort Dorchester; Mekhi Campfield, Lower Richland

OFFENSIVE LINE: Monroe Freeling, Oceanside; Jordan Knox, Northwestern; Markee Anderson, Dorman; DJ Geth, Dorman; Jeremie Brown, Westside; Bryce Smith, Daniel; Cooper Campbell, Byrnes

SPECIAL TEAMS: Daniel Deneen, St. James (Placekicker); Gannon Burt, Fort Mill (Snapper)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE: Monteque Rhames, Manning; Xzavier McLeod, Camden; Chris Mariable, Hilton Head Island; DeAndre Jones, Fort Dorchester; Shyneik Jones, Camden; Nathan Johnson, Gaffney

LINEBACKERS: Omari Jenkins, Timberland; BrayShawn Littlejohn, Gaffney; Mikey Rosa, Wando; Christine Garland, Ashley Ridge; Cooper Zohner, Clover; Noah Quinn, Broome; Avery Cameron, Cane Bay

DEFENSIVE BACKS: DJ Barksdale, South Pointe; Landon Danley, Dutch Fork; Michael Jenkins, Summerville; Misun Kelly, Daniel; Thomas Williams, Powdersville; Zyeir Gamble, Sumter; Michael Gillard, Myrtle Beach

North Carolina

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK: Jaylen Alexander-Raynor, East Forsyth; Joshua Jones, Westover

RUNNING BACK: Kmarion Baldwin, St. Pauls; Luke Bailey, Providence; Tralon Mitchell, Southern Nash;

WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END: Bryson Esser, North Lincoln; Brock Chappell, Gibbons; Chris Culliver, Maiden; Que’Sean Brown, East Forsyth; Ja’Keith Hamilton, Shelby; Kevin Concepcion, Chambers; Brandon Sanders, South View;

OFFENSIVE LINE: Sullivan Absher, Southpoint; Roston Barber, Pine Crest; Clinton Barlow, Char Catholic; Jake Crocker, Princeton; Will Coats, Clayton; Hayden Garner, Roanoke Rapids; Reagan Mccranie, Chase; Sam Pendleton, Reagan; Mark Tomljanvic, Providence High School

SPECIAL TEAMS: Palmer Williams, Davie County (Placekicker/Punter)

ATHLETE: Colsen Fields, Heritage

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE: Semaj Turner, Reagan; Isaiah Shirley, Watauga; Jamal Jarrett, Grimsley; KJ Sampson, New Bern; Anthony Mebane, Southern Durham; Russell Barnette, AC Reynolds; DeAndre Lynch, Rocky Mount

LINEBACKERS: Ben Cutter, East Lincoln; Michael Short, Mallard Creek; Cahari Haynes, Burns; Jaybron Harvey, South Durham; Demoris Jenkins, North Mecklenburg; Will Rhodes, Williams; Angus Weaver, Polk

DEFENSIVE BACKS: Clifton Davis Jr., Williams; Nigel Lucas, Wake Forest; Deshawn Stone, AC Reynolds; DJ Hamilton, Mallard Creek; Tashawn Jeter, RJ Reynolds; Tamarcus Cooley, Rolesville; Trevell Jones, Northern Nash

