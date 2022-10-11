18-wheeler fire delays traffic along I-85 on Monday

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a vehicle fire on I-85 near Exit 40 on Monday night.

Troopers said the fire was reported at around 7:06 p.m.

According to troopers, the cab of the truck caught on fire, but the trailer was left intact. Thankfully no injuries were reported following the incident.

Troopers aren’t sure what caused the fire but confirmed that the 18-wheeler was not involved in any crash.

