Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer.

Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.

According to officials, the victim’s truck left the road and crashed into a fixed object. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Joshua Strange.

No other details about the crash were released. We will update this story as we learn more.

