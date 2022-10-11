Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer.

Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.

According to officials, the victim’s truck left the road and crashed into a fixed object. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Joshua Strange.

No other details about the crash were released. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

James Douglas Drayton
Sheriff: Suspect in 5 Spartanburg Co. homicides caught after armed robbery
Venue at 405 Westfield Street
Hospitality company to host events at downtown Greenville venue
File photo of Fort Jackson
Fort Jackson trainee who died after being found unresponsive in barracks identified
Steven Michael Smith
Deputies searching for man who went missing in Rutherford County