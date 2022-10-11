Deputies arrest Oconee Co. man on child sex crime charge

Ernest Eldridge Pelfrey
Ernest Eldridge Pelfrey(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation began on Aug. 13 when a deputy took a report of a minor who reported that they had been sexually assaulted by 33-year-old Ernest Eldridge Pelfrey.

Based upon evidence obtained during the investigation, deputies said Pelfrey was charged with inappropriately touching the victim, a child, during a time person between Jan. 1, 2019, and Aug. 13, 2022. The investigation only involved the victim.

Deputies said Pelfrey was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 8. He was given a $25,000 surety bond and released from jail after posting bond the same day.

