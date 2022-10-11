Deputies looking for man last seen leaving church in Buncombe Co.

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing from the Weaverville area.

31-year-old Freddy Antonio Padilla was last seen leaving the church he attends in Swannanoa on Oct. 1 around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Padilla was last seen driving a grey 2010 Ford Fusion with NC registration: KCF-8655. The car belongs to a friend of Padilla.

Padilla is described as five foot six and 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on where Freddy Padilla might be is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

MORE NEWS: West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.