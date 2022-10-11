Deputies searching for man who went missing in Rutherford County
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Steven Smith, a missing 29-year-old.
Deputies said Smith was last seen on Big Island Road in Rutherfordton.
Deputies described him as 5 feet four inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. They added that he wears glasses.
Anyone with information regarding Smith is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.