Deputies searching for man who went missing in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Steven Smith, a missing 29-year-old.

Deputies said Smith was last seen on Big Island Road in Rutherfordton.

Deputies described him as 5 feet four inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. They added that he wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Smith is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

