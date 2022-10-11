Greenville restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The hit show ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ on the Food Network will be filming at a Greenville restaurant in October.

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine chose Runway Cafe, located at the Downtown Airport, to be featured on his new challenge of “saving America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days”.

The show is expected to film Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Thursday, Oct. 27 at 21 Airport Road Ext.

Chef Irvine is offering Upstate residents the opportunity to secure reservations and dine at Runway Cafe during filming.

Filming opportunities will take place on Oct. 26 for lunch at 11 a.m. and a grand re-opening dinner on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

The chef and his renovation team are also looking for design and construction volunteers to help on the episode. Anyone skilled in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning, decorating or upholstering can apply here.

