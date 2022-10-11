Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood.

The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack.

One of the owners, Daisy Anderson, finally showed up to court Monday after skipping at least three previous dates, according to court records.

Neighbors believe it’s the first step in justice being served, but still, the dogs have not been seized.

Daisy left in handcuffs after pleading guilty to several criminal charges, some of which are not related to her dogs. Daisy has several bench warrants for her arrest. And we confirmed that her house has been condemned. However, Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement says she won’t surrender the dogs.

Daisy’s neighbor, Jesse Cooper, is a witness in Spartanburg County magistrate court. Cooper recorded the attack on Sep. 1. He reached out to FOX Carolina begging for help, to shed light on this case. He says he’s been dealing with the dogs for over a year.

Environmental enforcement says complaints about The Anderson’s dogs have been piling up, and there have been more complaints since the first.

Daisy was ordered to pay $2,790 for six charges or face 90 days in jail, the maximum. This is not even for the attack on Sep. 1. She couldn’t come up with the money. So, she is behind bars. Daisy and her husband, Timothy Chad Anderson, together owe the county about $12,000 in citations.

We followed up with Cooper to ask for his thoughts after the court date.

“I just want this neighborhood to be safe. That way, everybody in this neighborhood isn’t looking over their shoulder when they try to take their dog for a walk,” Cooper said.

Like Cooper, three of his other neighbors still can’t understand how the Andersons are able to keep the dogs, especially on the property of a condemned house.

One neighbor, who asked us to hide his identity, says, “I don’t want to see anyone go to jail or anything like that, but how many opportunities can one person get? At the end of the day, this could be solved very quickly by them just surrendering the dogs or the dogs being seized.”

If Daisy pays her fines, she can be released from jail. Timothy has missed some court dates as well and will eventually have to face his own charges.

Environmental enforcement says until the Andersons surrender the dogs or Timothy is arrested, they cannot seize the dogs unless they’re caught on someone else’s property. Neighbors should call their office, or 911 if it’s after hours, if that happens.

There are now at least seven, confirmed dogs, in total.

The next court date is Nov. 7. We will follow up. And we will continue to ask questions about the Anderson’s home and what happens from here.

