Hospitality company to host events at downtown Greenville venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High Spirits Hospitality announced they plan to host events at a well-known venue near downtown Greenville until early 2023.

Officials said from October through January 31, 2023, they will hold weddings, corporate events and socials at the facility located at 405 Westfield Street.

According to officials, High Spirits Hospitality will eventually move into a permanent location at Judson Mill once renovations are finished.

“Due to post-pandemic construction delays that everyone is experiencing, we have made the radical move to rent a temporary space for our events,” said Tammy Johnson, the CEO of High Spirits Hospitality. “This is another way that the event industry is evolving.”

Officials stated that the venue at 405 Westfield Street is located along the Reedy River and can accommodate up to 600 guests. They added that High Spirits Hospitality plans to focus on hosting holiday parties and events in the space.

“High Spirits Hospitality is one of the best event companies in the Upstate,” said Zach Hines, an agent with real estate agency Spencer/Hines Properties. “We are excited to have them active in the space while we continue our search for a long-term tenant.”

Those interested in booking this space can visit www.eventsatjudsonmill.com/westfield to learn more.

