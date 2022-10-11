Fall for Greenville’s ‘weekend full of flavor’ is back

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Greenville’s most popular festivals is back this weekend. Fall for Greenville will run Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.

Festival goers can indulge in a weekend full of flavor featuring 50 restaurants, over 250 menu items, six stages, over 80 bands, and over 50 beer taps and wine vendors.

The festival will kick off Thursday with a concert on Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Friday the festival will run from noon until 10 p.m., 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

2022 MUSIC LINEUP

Festival entry and entertainment are free to the public.

Taste Tickets are redeemable for food, beverages, kids’ activities and festival merchandise. Taste Tickets are available at multiple locations throughout the festival and are $5 a sheet of five Taste Tickets. All ticket sales are non-refundable. Wristbands are required if you plan on consuming alcohol and are only valid for the day of purchase.

Organizers say Fall for Greenville is a rain-or-shine event. No refunds will be given for ticket sales.

