Lawsuit filed brings new allegations against cheer organization

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced that they filed new federal lawsuits against Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) in Greenville today.

Officials said these lawsuits are the first legal action the firm has taken in the case since last month’s filing in Tennessee.

According to officials, these new lawsuits represent three victims, one male and two females, and bring allegations against a new coach.

The new lawsuit alleges sex abuse but also claims that young athletes were exposed and desensitized to drugs and alcohol by the system.

One of the victims alleges in the lawsuit said her coaches at Rockstar Cheer exposed her to a pattern of drug use, gross intoxication and sexual abuse while she competed for the team.

“Every new survivor comes with a new horror story,” said attorney Jessica Fickling. “In addition to the alcohol, drugs and abuse, the common link is that this wasn’t a secret to the people in charge. The fact that no one in authority took any action to protect these children is inexcusable.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.