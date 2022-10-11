More calls to remove confederate monument, update on affordable housing and other city council updates

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City council held a meeting on Monday. We’re bringing you the updates.

Affordable housing near Unity park

Just a little over a month ago, developers presented plans to Greenville city council about affordable housing projects near Unity Park.

Monday’s update was given by the Greenville Housing Fund president. He says the projects are still on track to break ground next year but they’re also asking the city to think about what comes next, because these projects alone won’t be enough to fill the affordable housing needs.

The plan is to build five affordable housing units on land near Unity Park. Two of the projects are specifically reserved as senior housing. At the last meeting, developers presented these new renderings of the projects.

Monday, the Greenville Housing Fund president came to tell the council everything is still on track, but more funding in the future and new policy from the council could help create more housing beyond those five projects.

“Our neighborhoods are rapidly gentrifying and if we get this accelerated funding, we can do so much more to meet this incredible moment,” said Bryan Brown, Greenville Housing Funds the president.

Before the presentation, three different people spoke about the need for affordable housing, including a woman who says she’s on Section 8 assistance and the price of her rent is rising.

“I take care of my family so who’s gonna help us? That’s all I need to know who’s gonna help us? Because we need help too,” she asked council.

Activist once again calling to remove Main Street confederate monument

Also, in council Monday, a local activist is once again speaking out against the confederate monument on Main street near Springwood Cemetery.

Almost two years ago there were heated protests at the confederate monument in downtown Greenville, people were protesting for and against moving the statue.

During that time, despite federal and state laws making it a challenge to remove monuments, across the country several local governments made it happen. Now Greenville activist Bruce Wilson is asking the city council to do the same.

Wilson led efforts to remove it. He claims after several protests he eventually met with Mayor Knox White. Wilson says he and the mayor came to a compromise--instead of tearing it down, the mayor would pursue having the monument relocated inside the Springwood Cemetery. He came to council Monday to ask them to create a resolution condemning the statue and to find a way to remove it.

“It’s time to remove some of these symbols. Some will say it’s heritage but it’s a heritage that had my family in bondage, that’s not unity,” said Bruce Wilson, an activist and leader of Fighting Injustice Together.

Mayor White was not present at the meeting, but we did reach out to him for comment.

