New food hall coming to Bridgeway Station in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hughes Investments announced a partnership to create a new food hall concept coming to BridgeWay Station.

Organizers say the new venue will feature a Public House with 100 different beer selections and five casual food concepts: Bourbon St. Burgers, The Flying Philly, American Taco, The Market, and Crazy Cow Creamery.

Here’s a breakdown of what each concept will offer:

Public House - 100 different beer selections including 30 on tap, mimosa flights, wine, prosecco, and frozen slushies.

American Taco - Craft tacos, nachos, chips and queso, homemade salsa, and frozen margaritas.

Bourbon St. Burgers - Burgers, marinated chicken sandwiches, salads, fried chicken sandwiches, and one of the largest bourbon collections in the Upstate.

The Flying Philly - Authentic beef and chicken Philly cheesesteaks, stuffed baked potatoes, and chicken wings.

The Market - Grilled paninis, chopped salads, grilled sandwiches, cupcakes, parfaits, sweets, and Italian gelato.

Crazy Cow Creamery - Soft serve ice cream with a variety of add-ins, as well as Happy Cow milkshakes.

The food hall will occupy approximately 9,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space on the project’s main public square and will also feature a 4,000 square-foot rooftop bar overlooking the main Piazza, outfitted with a full bar and its own private stage.

“We are very excited to be part of BridgeWay Station and to get started on our newest venue,” said Thomas Wirthlin, CEO of Dine Development. “We are bringing two new concepts - American Taco and The Public House - to complement three of our local favorites - Bourbon St. Burgers, The Flying Philly, and The Market. The space will be a sophisticated modern and industrial fusion with tall ceilings and various common areas to eat and drink. The Roof Top Bar will be a fantastic place to hang out and hear live music while overlooking the large Piazza below.”

