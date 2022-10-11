Police: Road temporarily closed due to gas leak in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said crews are working to fix a gas line that ruptured Monday afternoon.

Police said Sweeten Creek Road is closed from Park Avenue to Wesley Drive and will continue to be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a gas line being ruptured.

Park Avenue, Ballentree, and Hollybrook are accessible from the north side, according to officials.

The Givens Estate is accessible from the south side.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.

