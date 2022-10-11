Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties

Cory Filyaw
Cory Filyaw(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties.

Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked for money on Monday night. According to officers, the man refused to give him money, and the suspect told him that he had a gun in his car. The suspect then reportedly walked back to his car and drove off.

Landrum officers responded to the scene but were unable to find the suspect. Soon after, officers from the Campobello Police Department spotted the suspect and tried to pull him over. However, the suspect refused to stop, and a chase began.

The chase continued into Greenville County and eventually ended along N Pleasantburg Drive near Bob Jones University, where he was taken into custody.

Suspect taken into custody following chase ending in Greenville
Suspect taken into custody following chase ending in Greenville(FOX Carolina)

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the chase.

Officers identified the suspect as 36-year-old Cory Filyaw. Filyaw was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, False Information to Police, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Possession of Methamphetamine/ Cocaine.

