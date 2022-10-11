Suspect sentenced for 2020 shooting that left victim hospitalized

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a suspect was sentenced for shooting a person in the face in 2020.

Officials said the suspect, 28-year-old Jamal K. Rios, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the incident.

According to officials, Rios shot a person in the face on May 10, 2020, at Prince Hall Apartments and fled the scene in a light-colored car. The victim reportedly identified Rios as the shooter using hand gestures and a photo line-up given to him at the hospital.

Rios’ girlfriend reportedly told officers that Rios borrowed her light-colored car before the shooting and returned to her house shortly after the incident. She added that he admitted to her that he shot the victim.

Officers took Rios into custody on May 13.

The victim was hospitalized for around a month after the shooting. He also had to use a feeding tube to eat for an extended period.

Before this incident, Rios had been convicted of first-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen pistol, third-degree assault and battery and escape. He will serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for release.

