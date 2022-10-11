Upstate man charged with more child sex crimes while out on bond, officials say

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Gabriel Charles Hostetler
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Gabriel Charles Hostetler (age 39) of Pickens, S.C., on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said an Upstate man is accused of possessing child pornography.

Gabriel Hostetler, 39, of Pickens County is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hostetler was out on bond for a 2021 arrest on related charges when he was taken into custody on Oct. 6.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

