Upstate man charged with more child sex crimes while out on bond, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said an Upstate man is accused of possessing child pornography.

Gabriel Hostetler, 39, of Pickens County is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hostetler was out on bond for a 2021 arrest on related charges when he was taken into custody on Oct. 6.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

