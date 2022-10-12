12-year-old dies after ATV crash that injured 3 other Anderson Co. students

Hagen Phillips, 12
Hagen Phillips, 12(Anderson School District 3)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a coroner has been requested to respond to the hospital after an ATV crash injuring four middle school students over the weekend.

South Carolina troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Cemetery Road and Lowndesville Highway around 4:53 p.m. on Sunday The ATV was reportedly traveling along Old Lowndesville Highway when it drove through the intersection and hit a pickup truck.

According to troopers, four people on the ATV were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Anderson School District 3 confirmed that all four are students at Starr-Iva Middle School. According to district officials on Monday, two of the students were still hospitalized.

On Wednesday afternoon, a coroner identified one of the students as 12-year-old Hagen Phillips.

The district released this statement regarding the death of their student:

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students, Hagen Phillips, a 6th Grader at Starr-Iva Middle School, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an ATV accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the students, faculty, and staff of Starr-Iva Middle School. The district crisis team will continue to be on-site to provide counseling, assistance, and support as needed.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File image of absentee ballots
Hundreds of incorrect ballots mailed to Upstate absentee voters
Tucker Hipps
Upstate mom pushes lawmakers to pass federal hazing law
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N
Skunk generic WHNS
3 dogs exposed to rabid skunk in Oconee County, officials say
Arthur Mondale talks about ballot error in Spartanburg County
Hundreds of incorrect ballots sent to Upstate voters